CI Investments Inc. Sells 13,284 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $89.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

