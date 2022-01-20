OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $166.42 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

