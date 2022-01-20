Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dollar General by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after buying an additional 818,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 26.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,058,000 after buying an additional 532,015 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $219.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

