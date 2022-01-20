Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.56.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $618.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

