Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

