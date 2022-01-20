Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.93. 342,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

