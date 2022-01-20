Tobam Has $43.06 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tobam increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 1.8% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Newmont were worth $43,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. boosted their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

