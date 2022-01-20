Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $64,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after buying an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,171,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.20. 5,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.06. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

