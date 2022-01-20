Tobam Buys 44,007 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $29,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,496,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Boston Beer by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,068. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $9.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $465.97. 2,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.64. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $428.13 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $758.20.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

