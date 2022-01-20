Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $39,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 393.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 109.0% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.63. 2,591,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,702,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

