Tobam Purchases 57,601 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,312 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 57,601 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.19% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $23,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

Shares of AEM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 101,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.