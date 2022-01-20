iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Reduced by Dow Chemical Co. DE

Dow Chemical Co. DE trimmed its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 72.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652,889 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Dow Chemical Co. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dow Chemical Co. DE’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $141.33. 373,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,365,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.49. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

