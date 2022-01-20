Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,397,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $50,766.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,146. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,206. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.01 and its 200-day moving average is $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.