Noked Israel Ltd Invests $933,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Liberty Global by 49.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 81,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

