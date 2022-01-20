Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,742 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $112,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA dropped their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.61. 210,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216,188. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

