People s United Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.09. 610,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,693,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

