People s United Financial Inc. Has $27.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.48. 27,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,427. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.11 and its 200 day moving average is $298.64. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.42 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

