Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. 3,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,278. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

