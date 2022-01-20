LifePro Asset Management Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LifePro Asset Management increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $2,786,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 275.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

PEP traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.45. 174,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,372. The firm has a market cap of $242.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.63 and its 200 day moving average is $160.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $175.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

