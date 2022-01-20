People s United Financial Inc. Has $16.64 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,318 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.63. 3,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,040. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

