Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $35.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

OMER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,770. Omeros has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $335.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Omeros by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 60,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Omeros by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Omeros by 354.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Omeros by 27.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

