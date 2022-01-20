LifePro Asset Management Buys Shares of 19,919 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 466,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,796,796. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.