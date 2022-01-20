Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up 1.6% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

NYSE:IIPR traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.59. 777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,640. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.70.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

