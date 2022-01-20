Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,228 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Primo Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.