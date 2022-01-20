Crown Advisors Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. BlueLinx makes up about 2.4% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 91.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth $2,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 75.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BXC traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.95. 3,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.80. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $96.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.76.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.