KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. KB Home makes up approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,148. KB Home has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

