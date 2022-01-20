Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of First Bancorp worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $234,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in First Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,229. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

