Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 15,695 shares.The stock last traded at $6.63 and had previously closed at $6.84.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.