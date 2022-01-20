Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 15,695 shares.The stock last traded at $6.63 and had previously closed at $6.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GB. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 557,374 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at $6,091,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.