Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum comprises approximately 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 47.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 258,311 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $42,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $409,127. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of KALU traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.34. 691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,768. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -111.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $109.09. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

