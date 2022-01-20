South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:SABK remained flat at $$15.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $119.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.80. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

