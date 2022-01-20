X World Games (XWG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138.78 Million

X World Games (CURRENCY:XWG) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. X World Games has a total market cap of $138.78 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X World Games has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One X World Games coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.73 or 0.07505116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.44 or 0.99683277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00065836 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007915 BTC.

About X World Games

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,159,166,664 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

