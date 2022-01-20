SafeBlast Price Tops $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $888,429.41 and $204,592.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,273.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.81 or 0.00884630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.00256580 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003852 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

