Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE STL traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $29.83. 124,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

