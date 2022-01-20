Civilization Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $198,963.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $54.37 million and $198,963.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00114290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

