FintruX Network (FTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $4,081.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00114290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

