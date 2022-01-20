E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.68 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 429,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 130,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 164,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 632,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,799,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

