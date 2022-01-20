American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 241,807 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $162,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $71,804,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR stock opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.