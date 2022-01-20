E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,237,679 iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,237,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,000. iQIYI accounts for approximately 0.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of iQIYI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iQIYI by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,647 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 344.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,546 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth $44,165,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. iQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC cut their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

