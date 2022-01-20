Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,355 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after buying an additional 639,060 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.10.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $219.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $115.14 and a 12 month high of $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.