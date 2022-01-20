Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,859,000 after acquiring an additional 37,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Corning by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.