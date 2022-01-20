Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $157,794,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,280,360. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $381.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

