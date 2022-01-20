CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 165,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,000. Sprout Social comprises approximately 0.8% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $58,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $2,618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,235 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,330. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average is $107.68.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

