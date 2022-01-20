Short Interest in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Rises By 17.8%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QUIK shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

QUIK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.35. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.36. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

