CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,823,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 in the last three months. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMS traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.14. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $119.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

