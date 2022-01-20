Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

SGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of SGRY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,240. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Surgery Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 62.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Surgery Partners by 61.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 39.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.