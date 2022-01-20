CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $10.26 Million Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 424,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Everi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,526. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 2.76. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

