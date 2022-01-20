CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $12.11 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 161,394 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,871,000 after buying an additional 133,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

MTSI traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.15. 805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $858,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,069 shares of company stock worth $17,753,961. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

