nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the period. nCino accounts for 4.2% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of nCino worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.46.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $446,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $4,147,539. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,668. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

