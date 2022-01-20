GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 741,645 shares.The stock last traded at $10.34 and had previously closed at $10.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68.
In other news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GreenSky by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
