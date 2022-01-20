GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 741,645 shares.The stock last traded at $10.34 and had previously closed at $10.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GreenSky by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

