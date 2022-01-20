Short Interest in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Rises By 17.6%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONO. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of Sonos stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 78,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. Sonos has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Sonos by 824.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.